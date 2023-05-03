Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:MNSEF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:MNSEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 590,400 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the March 31st total of 537,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 263,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Magnis Energy Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Magnis Energy Technologies stock opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. Magnis Energy Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.24.

About Magnis Energy Technologies

Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the business of exploring, developing and mining natural flake graphite and manufacturing lithium-ion battey. It operates through the following segments: Lithium-Ion Battery Investments and Graphite Exploration and Development. The company was founded on July 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

