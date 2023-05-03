TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $59.00 to $46.00. The company traded as low as $35.59 and last traded at $35.73, with a volume of 3787 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.81.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TriCo Bancshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriCo Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCBK. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriCo Bancshares Price Performance

TriCo Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

About TriCo Bancshares

(Get Rating)

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

Further Reading

