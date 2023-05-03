Short Interest in Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTAGF) Declines By 9.0%

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTAGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 394,700 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the March 31st total of 433,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MTAGF opened at 2.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 2.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 2.22. Ceconomy has a 12-month low of 2.16 and a 12-month high of 2.26.

CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. The firm’s brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe and Others.

