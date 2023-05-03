Megaport Limited (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) Short Interest Up 6.3% in April

Megaport Limited (OTCMKTS:MGPPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,609,500 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the March 31st total of 1,513,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Megaport Stock Performance

Shares of MGPPF stock opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. Megaport has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $15.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MGPPF. Citigroup downgraded Megaport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Megaport from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Megaport Company Profile

Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. It operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services, as well as creates agile network that connects in multiple regions.

Featured Articles

