Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) Short Interest Down 8.3% in April

Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,865,300 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the March 31st total of 4,214,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Mapletree Logistics Trust Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MAPGF opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. Mapletree Logistics Trust has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average is $1.17.
Mapletree Logistics Trust Company Profile
