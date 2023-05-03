Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) Short Interest Down 8.3% in April

Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,865,300 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the March 31st total of 4,214,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Mapletree Logistics Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MAPGF opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. Mapletree Logistics Trust has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average is $1.17.

Mapletree Logistics Trust Company Profile

Mapletree Logistics Trust engages in the investment in a diversified portfolio of income-producing logistics real estate and real estate related assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: Singapore, Hong Kong, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, Vietnam, and India. The company was founded on July 5, 2004 and is headquartered in Singapore.

