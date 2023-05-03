Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $142.00 to $152.00. The stock had previously closed at $69.96, but opened at $76.21. Ascendis Pharma A/S shares last traded at $81.57, with a volume of 849,565 shares trading hands.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ASND. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $108.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $132.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,319,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after buying an additional 25,417 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.03.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by ($1.28). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 721.72% and a negative return on equity of 127.69%. The firm had revenue of $23.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

