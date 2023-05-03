Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock traded as high as $76.38 and last traded at $76.02, with a volume of 124834 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.07.

ACGL has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.20.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $1,069,184.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,869 shares in the company, valued at $12,566,603.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $1,069,184.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,869 shares in the company, valued at $12,566,603.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $2,104,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 759,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,319,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,143 shares of company stock worth $4,938,291 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 35,253,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,605,450,000 after purchasing an additional 346,762 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,658,551,000 after acquiring an additional 846,179 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,149,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $371,147,000 after acquiring an additional 64,171 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,780,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $487,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,483,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $407,034,000 after acquiring an additional 119,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

