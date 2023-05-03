Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MICCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MICCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 219,200 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the March 31st total of 232,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Millicom International Cellular Stock Performance

Shares of MICCF stock opened at $18.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.24. Millicom International Cellular has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $25.14.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.