Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MICCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MICCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 219,200 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the March 31st total of 232,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Millicom International Cellular Stock Performance
Shares of MICCF stock opened at $18.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.24. Millicom International Cellular has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $25.14.
Millicom International Cellular Company Profile
