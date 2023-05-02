South Dakota Investment Council Purchases 11,000 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.05% of Woodward worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 226.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 210.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 46.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Woodward in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. 81.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Woodward

In other Woodward news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $208,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Woodward news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship bought 500 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.61 per share, with a total value of $48,805.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,833,940.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Stock Performance

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $98.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.46. Woodward, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.26 and a 52 week high of $112.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.05.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.11). Woodward had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $619.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Woodward from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Woodward from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Woodward from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Woodward from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Woodward presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.70.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

