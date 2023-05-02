Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Lowered by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,226,661 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 41,852 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $85,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in Intel by 258.1% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.52.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $30.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $46.64. The stock has a market cap of $125.35 billion, a PE ratio of -44.56, a PEG ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is -73.53%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

