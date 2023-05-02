Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

TSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.80.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $83.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $98.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.3597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

