Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) PT Lowered to $127.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from $137.00 to $127.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CHKP. Raymond James lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.86.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $118.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.19 and its 200 day moving average is $127.53. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $107.54 and a 52-week high of $135.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $566.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.83 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $499,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 6,981.7% in the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 191,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,123,000 after purchasing an additional 188,507 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 237,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,602,000 after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 80.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

