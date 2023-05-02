Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,978 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $13,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Hologic by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Hologic by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in Hologic by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Hologic by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HOLX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.23.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $778,435.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,333.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $87.67 on Tuesday. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $87.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.22 and its 200 day moving average is $77.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. Hologic had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

