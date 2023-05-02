Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Allstate were worth $11,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Allstate by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 4.5% in the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 18,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. William Blair raised shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.15.

Allstate Stock Performance

Allstate stock opened at $115.86 on Tuesday. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.20 and a fifty-two week high of $142.15. The company has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of -21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -66.92%.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

