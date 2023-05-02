Shell Asset Management Co. Has $1.75 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,189 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 124.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ stock opened at $77.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The firm has a market cap of $105.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.33.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

