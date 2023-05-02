Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 14,768 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,768 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $82,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,736 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,085,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $41,267,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $345.00 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $233.01 and a twelve month high of $346.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.39. The stock has a market cap of $88.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.55, for a total transaction of $347,072.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,977.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $82,222.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,765 shares in the company, valued at $19,663,077.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,207 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.55, for a total transaction of $347,072.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,977.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,436 shares of company stock worth $18,611,957 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $344.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $296.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.42.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

