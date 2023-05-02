Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,551 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in CDW were worth $7,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in CDW by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CDW during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CDW by 160.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in CDW by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in CDW by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on CDW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.13.

CDW Trading Up 0.4 %

CDW stock opened at $170.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.81. The company has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $147.91 and a 52-week high of $215.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 103.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. Analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $955,790.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,927.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

See Also

