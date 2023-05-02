Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Purchases New Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Aj Teague bought 11,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $300,542.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,491,895 shares in the company, valued at $62,671,159.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 32.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.0 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EPD. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.92.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $26.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.09. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 78.40%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

