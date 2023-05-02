Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.32-10.44 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.31. The company issued revenue guidance of +7-8% yr/yr to $8.64-8.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.60 billion. Global Payments also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.32-$10.44 EPS.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $103.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $92.27 and a 52 week high of $136.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.96 and a 200 day moving average of $105.97.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 227.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPN. Citigroup began coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Global Payments from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $208.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $148.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 72.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. First Command Bank grew its stake in Global Payments by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

