Edge Capital Group LLC Purchases Shares of 6,948 CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 5.6% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,577,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $708,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,959 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,609,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $638,494,000 after buying an additional 408,674 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CSX by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,642,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $390,160,000 after buying an additional 79,243 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,078,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,874,000 after buying an additional 350,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $241,749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, April 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

CSX Price Performance

NASDAQ CSX opened at $31.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $63.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $35.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.65.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Articles

