Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Invests $30,000 in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 159 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 189.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $229,414,000 after buying an additional 1,240,669 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $135,429,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,472,845,000 after purchasing an additional 670,698 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Boeing by 125.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $218,147,000 after purchasing an additional 632,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1,588.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 558,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $67,580,000 after purchasing an additional 525,085 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $203.87 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $221.33. The stock has a market cap of $122.65 billion, a PE ratio of -29.46 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.75) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BA shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

