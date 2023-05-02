W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Stock Holdings Increased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 189.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,947,000 after buying an additional 6,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 212.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,306,000 after buying an additional 17,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $695.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $671.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $615.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.36. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $440.48 and a one year high of $709.21. The company has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 32.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GWW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $704.88.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In other news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total value of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,715,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,434 shares of company stock worth $38,315,317 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

