Metis Global Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 120.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,883 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 15,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 76,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $30.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.15. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 106.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Argus cut shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other news, Director William H. Spence acquired 5,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.