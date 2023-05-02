LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 683,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,332 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $92,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 22.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,483,000 after buying an additional 34,646 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,066,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on KMB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.7 %

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $145.85 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.25. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $147.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 80.82%.

Insider Activity

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $495,388.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,455.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $495,388.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,455.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,111,459.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,912 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,169 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

