Metis Global Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,879 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Southern by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 61.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on SO shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of SO opened at $74.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.05. The stock has a market cap of $80.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 87.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,134 shares of company stock valued at $502,179 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

