IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.2% in the third quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.4% during the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $495,388.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,455.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $1,156,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,889 shares in the company, valued at $709,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $495,388.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,455.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,912 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,169 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE:KMB opened at $145.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.25. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 80.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.