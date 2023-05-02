Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 5,558 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,558 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,495,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,902,943,000 after buying an additional 40,192 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,013,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $776,092,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 104.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,398,000 after purchasing an additional 764,385 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,082,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,691,000 after buying an additional 26,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 574,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,687,000 after buying an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total value of $29,433.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,037.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total value of $29,433.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,037.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total transaction of $269,745.15. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,729.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,730 shares of company stock worth $3,112,032. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.3 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.88.

Shares of ROK opened at $282.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $283.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.68. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $309.36. The company has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.98 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.55%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

