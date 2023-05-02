Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,852 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Celanese by 92.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Celanese by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CE stock opened at $104.63 on Tuesday. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $161.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.88 and a 200-day moving average of $108.20.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 16.12%.

CE has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Celanese from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Celanese from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Celanese from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.54.

In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $117.15 per share, with a total value of $140,580.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,501.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

