Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 91.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,140,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 543,794 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $10,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,524,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WBD opened at $13.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.07, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.96. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $20.08.

WBD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.31.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

