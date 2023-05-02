Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Hologic had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hologic Stock Performance

Hologic stock opened at $87.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.22 and a 200-day moving average of $77.80. The firm has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.00. Hologic has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $87.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $778,435.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,333.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hologic

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 163.9% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 77.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the second quarter worth about $246,000. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HOLX shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.23.

Hologic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Featured Articles

