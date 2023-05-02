Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Stake Increased by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Corteva during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Corteva by 420.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 30,605 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Corteva by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 38.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 40,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth about $799,000. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. OTR Global downgraded shares of Corteva to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.44.

NYSE CTVA opened at $61.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.78. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $68.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.10.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 38.22%.

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

