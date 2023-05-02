Summit Financial LLC Has $400,000 Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Summit Financial LLC lowered its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 311.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 612,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,683,000 after buying an additional 463,749 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in ASML by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,159,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $481,596,000 after purchasing an additional 450,586 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in ASML by 200.4% during the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 269,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,932,000 after purchasing an additional 179,778 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,693,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,949,619,000 after acquiring an additional 98,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 700,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $468,189,000 after buying an additional 91,082 shares during the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $688.92.

ASML Price Performance

ASML Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $635.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $637.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $601.99. The firm has a market cap of $250.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.48. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $363.15 and a fifty-two week high of $698.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28.

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.