South Dakota Investment Council Sells 181,523 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,523 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $2,472,575,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,485,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,614,000 after buying an additional 2,629,712 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,493,855,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,825,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,001,000 after acquiring an additional 298,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $300,998,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

CTRA stock opened at $25.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.84 and a 200-day moving average of $25.78. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CTRA shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $501,858.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,484.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.