LPL Financial LLC Has $92.08 Million Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 168,769 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $92,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOC. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth about $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE NOC opened at $462.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $464.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $490.02. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $430.93 and a twelve month high of $556.27. The company has a market capitalization of $70.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 22.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NOC shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $512.00.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $1,191,512.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,395.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Further Reading

