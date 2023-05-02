LPL Financial LLC Has $323.47 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,802,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 46,112 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Chevron worth $323,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 430.6% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,131,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $203,161,000 after buying an additional 918,553 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 27,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its position in Chevron by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 261.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 80,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,431,000 after acquiring an additional 58,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on CVX shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.33.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $167.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.85 and a 200 day moving average of $171.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $132.54 and a 52 week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Chevron declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

