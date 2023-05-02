IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,491 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $39.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.39. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $47.83.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

