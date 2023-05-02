South Dakota Investment Council Decreases Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in APA were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in APA by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,655,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,097,000 after buying an additional 229,516 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of APA by 191.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,022 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of APA by 91.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,102,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,009 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of APA by 14.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,854,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,982,000 after acquiring an additional 354,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in APA by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,774,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,673,000 after purchasing an additional 68,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA opened at $36.90 on Tuesday. APA Co. has a one year low of $30.15 and a one year high of $51.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.68 and its 200-day moving average is $41.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 3.53.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. APA had a net margin of 34.14% and a return on equity of 198.44%. APA’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.26%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APA. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on APA from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on APA in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on APA in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Mizuho restated an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of APA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.76.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

