Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 430.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,131,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 918,553 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $203,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Barclays increased their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chevron Stock Performance

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $167.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $316.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.

Chevron declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.