Burney Co. Decreases Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Burney Co. lowered its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 82.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,110 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 700.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MTN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Vail Resorts from $289.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $222.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $261.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.11.

Vail Resorts Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of MTN stock opened at $243.59 on Tuesday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.91 and a 1 year high of $269.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.68. The company has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.21.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($1.03). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $2.06 per share. This is a boost from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.91. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.24%.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

Further Reading

