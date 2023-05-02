Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 164.6% during the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $111.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.90. The company has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $135.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.94%.

TROW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.30.

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at $14,823,010.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at $8,208,336.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

