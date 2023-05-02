FourThought Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 3,657 Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.3% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 15,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, East Coast Asset Management LLC. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the third quarter. East Coast Asset Management LLC. now owns 22,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

CL stock opened at $80.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $83.81. The firm has a market cap of $67.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.34.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.38.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.