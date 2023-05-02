IFP Advisors Inc Sells 2,059 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,266,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,973,000 after purchasing an additional 22,288 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 54,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SOFI shares. Wedbush lowered SoFi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies Stock Down 12.2 %

In other SoFi Technologies news, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,253,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,101,348.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $995,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,984,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,092,128.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $1,612,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,253,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,101,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $8.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 1.65.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Featured Stories

