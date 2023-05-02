W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,788 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.09% of W. P. Carey worth $14,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WPC. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

W. P. Carey Stock Down 0.5 %

W. P. Carey stock opened at $73.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.76 and a fifty-two week high of $89.63.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $427.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.24 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.067 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 142.81%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

