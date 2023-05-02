Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 63.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 297,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,017 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.07% of Ingersoll Rand worth $15,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 207.6% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,004,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077,376 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 7,055.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,486,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,551 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,413,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,402,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,810 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth $55,658,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,218,134,000 after acquiring an additional 823,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $57.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.24 and its 200-day moving average is $54.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.37. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.28 and a 1 year high of $60.39. The company has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 1.42.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.41%.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

IR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

