Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,572 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $11,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,676,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,038 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 338.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,220,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,898,000 after acquiring an additional 942,525 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 4,065.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 620,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,002,000 after acquiring an additional 605,220 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Global Payments by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,061,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,743,000 after acquiring an additional 514,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,538,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,793,000 after purchasing an additional 406,714 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Global Payments from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Global Payments from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Global Payments from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Global Payments from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.44.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Global Payments stock opened at $103.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.27 and a 1-year high of $136.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.96 and a 200-day moving average of $105.97. The firm has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.09. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.27%.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.