Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $13.23 Million Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $13,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,808,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $704.88.

In other news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,359. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,359. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total transaction of $3,072,723.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 55,434 shares of company stock valued at $38,315,317 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GWW opened at $695.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $671.04 and its 200-day moving average is $615.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $440.48 and a one year high of $709.21.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 32.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

