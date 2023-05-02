TD Asset Management Inc Has $32.91 Million Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,489 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.10% of Cummins worth $32,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 588.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total transaction of $1,524,523.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,106.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock worth $4,245,545 in the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cummins Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.25.

Cummins stock opened at $234.58 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $261.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.