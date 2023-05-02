Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $607,000 Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Cummins by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 329,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,752,000 after acquiring an additional 15,735 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Cummins by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMI opened at $234.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $236.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.16. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $261.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.52. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 41.56%.

CMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total value of $1,397,963.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,073,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total value of $1,397,963.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,073,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

