Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 388,231 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $68,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth $104,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 36.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth about $208,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $163.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.28 and a twelve month high of $212.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.16.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

Insider Transactions at Jack Henry & Associates

In other news, Director Laura G. Kelly acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $145.29 per share, for a total transaction of $145,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,826.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $184.00 price target (down previously from $193.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.60.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

