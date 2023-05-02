Metis Global Partners LLC Raises Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 103.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 2,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.73.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $28,435,791.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total value of $6,682,549.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,773.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $28,435,791.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,914 shares in the company, valued at $37,124,196.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 228,051 shares of company stock valued at $42,423,406 in the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRV opened at $181.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.63. The company has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.65 and a 52 week high of $194.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.10%.

Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Featured Stories

